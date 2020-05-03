Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harnsberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Foothill Surgery Center At Sansum Clinic4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-6550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pathology Associates Lab Inc67 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8195
Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cristina Harnsberger really cares about her patients. I was told by other doctors that I needed surgery due to several very large polyps. Other doctors did not want to attempt to remove them due to their shape and large size. Dr. Harnsberger had reviewed my diagnosis before I even got to her office. She set up a consult with a Gastroenterologist who was confident he could remove polyps thru a colonoscopy. She gave me the choice and said if it were her, she would try this first. The colonoscopy was a success! Dr. Harnsberger saved me from a surgery that would have been more expensive and much longer recovery time! Thank you!!
About Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
