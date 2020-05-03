Overview

Dr. Cristina Harnsberger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Harnsberger works at Sansum Clinic Urology in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.