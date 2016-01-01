Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiuzeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ghiuzeli works at
Locations
Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine, Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1619186582
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghiuzeli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiuzeli accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiuzeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiuzeli has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghiuzeli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghiuzeli speaks Romanian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiuzeli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiuzeli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiuzeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiuzeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.