Dr. Cristina Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Volusia Pediatrics LLC317 S Dixie Fwy, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 424-1414
Port Orange Office633 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 424-1414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son to Dr. Garcia 6 years ago because of word of mouth recommendations. It was by far the BEST decision we have made for both of our children's health. She is there for all of the "firsts" questions. If you're a first time parent you know what I mean. (My son is coughing, google says its cancer...OK this is an extreme example but you get where I'm going). She never makes me feel ignorant for asking questions that should be common sense because hey we're all human. Now that I have two l
About Dr. Cristina Garcia, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1750305900
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.