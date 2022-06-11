See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo works at AZUL COSMETIC SURGERY & MEDICAL SPA in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin B Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lpg Memory Care
    12600 Creekside Ln Ste 7, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9220
  2. 2
    12699 Creekside Ln Ste 7, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo?

    Jun 11, 2022
    All
    — Jun 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo to family and friends

    Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD.

    About Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598044745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo works at AZUL COSMETIC SURGERY & MEDICAL SPA in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo’s profile.

    Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin B Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.