Dr. Cristina Dumitru, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Cristina Dumitru, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Dumitru works at Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770
    Katy Office - Houston Thyroid and Endocrine
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770
    Katy Office
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 225, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

VAP Lipid Testing
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
VAP Lipid Testing
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Addison's Disease
Adrenal Cortex Diseases
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Adrenal Hyperplasia
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bone Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Conn's Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic, Dominant Type
Diabetes Mellitus, Permanent Neonatal - Pancreatic and Cerebellar Agenesis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Dizziness
Emphysema
Female Infertility
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Idiopathic Osteoporosis
Kidney Disease
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pheochromocytoma
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pituitary Apoplexy
Pituitary Disease
Pituitary Tumor
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Eye Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Storm
Thyroiditis
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 06, 2021
    Dr Dumitru is a wonderful professional and a compassionate doctor. She truly listens and truly cares about patient's concerns. Excellent.
    — Aug 06, 2021
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1528215977
    • Clinical Fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
    • Norwalk Hosp-Yale U
    • Norwalk Hospital, CT
    • Sch Med Cluj Romania
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Cristina Dumitru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumitru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dumitru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dumitru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumitru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumitru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumitru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumitru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

