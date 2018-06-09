Overview

Dr. Cristina Drafta, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Drafta works at Nyu Langone Hjd Clinical Neurophysiology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.