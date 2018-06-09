Dr. Drafta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristina Drafta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Drafta, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Hjd Clinical Neurophysiology Associates301 E 17th St Ste 1534, New York, NY 10003 Directions (914) 827-7418
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Drafta really takes the time to listen to patients concerns. She is empathetic and provided excellent advice, options and care.
About Dr. Cristina Drafta, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053365502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Drafta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drafta.
