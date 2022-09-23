Overview

Dr. Cristina Dinicu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Dinicu works at Progressive Women's Health in Farmington, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT and Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.