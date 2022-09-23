Dr. Cristina Dinicu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinicu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Dinicu, MD
Dr. Cristina Dinicu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Progressive Women's Health499 Farmington Ave Ste 220, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-8111Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Progressive Women's Health1 Barnard Ln Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 676-8111
University of South Alabama251 Cox St Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 415-1557
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is up-to-date on treatment, knows her patients well, and listens to their concerns. Her referrals are appropriate as needed. excellent physician.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Dr. Dinicu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinicu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinicu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinicu has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinicu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dinicu speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinicu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinicu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinicu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinicu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.