Overview

Dr. Cristina Dasoveanu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Dasoveanu works at Cristina Dasoveanu in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.