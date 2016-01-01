See All Allergists & Immunologists in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Cristina Cotronei, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Cristina Cotronei, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.

Dr. Cotronei works at Advanced Asthma Allergy And Immunology Care PC in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Asthma Allergy & Immunology Care PC
    4870 W Clark Rd Ste 202, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 434-5430
    Detroit Medical Center
    3950 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 832-8550
    400 Mack Ave Ste 1, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 448-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Cristina Cotronei, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English, French
    • 1275550287
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cotronei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotronei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotronei has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotronei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotronei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotronei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotronei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotronei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

