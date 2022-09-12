Dr. Cristina Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Cortes, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Cortes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Cortes works at
Locations
NOVU Dermatology929 N US Highway 441 Ste 603, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 775-3565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cortes listens and responds to all questions and most importantly follows up on test results, follow up visits, etc. I am 75 years old and very fortunate to have found her and plan on more of the same!!
About Dr. Cristina Cortes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1821106790
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortes works at
Dr. Cortes speaks Italian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortes.
