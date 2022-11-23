Overview

Dr. Cristina Camara, MD is a Dermatologist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Camara works at Premier Dermatology - New Lenox in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Crest Hill, IL and Morris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.