Dr. Cristina Camara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Camara, MD is a Dermatologist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Camara works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Dermatology - New Lenox1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 505, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 310-5284
-
2
Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill2051 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Directions (815) 310-5286
-
3
Premier Dermatology - Morris1600 W Us Route 6, Morris, IL 60450 Directions (815) 283-5013
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Camara takes the time to interact with the patient and make you feel comfortable as she treats you for skin disorders.
About Dr. Cristina Camara, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1790779270
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
