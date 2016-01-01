Dr. Brunet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristina Brunet, MD
Dr. Cristina Brunet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Brunet works at
Ynhh Interventional Immunology Clinic & Infusion6 Devine St Ste 2B, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 287-6200
Yale New Haven Hospital Old Saybrook Medical Ctr633 Middlesex Tpke, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Directions (860) 388-8300
Yale University300 CEDAR ST, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 287-6200
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cristina Brunet, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Brunet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunet has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brunet speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.