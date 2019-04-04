Overview

Dr. Cristina Boccalandro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Boccalandro works at Texas Endocrinology Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.