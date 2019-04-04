Dr. Cristina Boccalandro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boccalandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Boccalandro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Boccalandro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Boccalandro works at
Locations
Vmd Mediquip LLC6560 Fannin St Ste 2020, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 800-6212
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boccalandro has been nothing short of amazing. Her demeanor, her explanations and diagnoses of my situation were well thought out and most of all professional. Her staff is very friendly and eager to help with any and all questions. Phone inquiries were pretty normal procedure for any doctor's office. She was referred to me by my mother who used to be a nurse at Methodist and her network of co-workers recommended her by a landslide and I would also wholeheartedly recommend her.
About Dr. Cristina Boccalandro, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1508890427
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boccalandro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boccalandro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boccalandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boccalandro has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boccalandro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boccalandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boccalandro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boccalandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boccalandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.