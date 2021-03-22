Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balsera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Kidney Diseases & High Blood Pressure Clinic510 Vonderburg Dr Ste 208, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8317
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
On every visit she explains exactly what is going on and what to do about it. My husband and I have both been her patients we she is the best!
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598773376
- University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of South Florida - Tampa General Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Balsera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balsera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balsera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balsera has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balsera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balsera speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balsera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balsera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.