See All Nephrologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Balsera works at Kidney Diseases & High Blood Pressure Clinic in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Diseases & High Blood Pressure Clinic
    510 Vonderburg Dr Ste 208, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Renal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Balsera?

    Mar 22, 2021
    On every visit she explains exactly what is going on and what to do about it. My husband and I have both been her patients we she is the best!
    — Mar 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Balsera to family and friends

    Dr. Balsera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Balsera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD.

    About Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598773376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of South Florida - Tampa General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balsera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balsera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balsera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balsera works at Kidney Diseases & High Blood Pressure Clinic in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Balsera’s profile.

    Dr. Balsera has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balsera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balsera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balsera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.