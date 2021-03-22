Overview

Dr. Cristina Balsera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Balsera works at Kidney Diseases & High Blood Pressure Clinic in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.