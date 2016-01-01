Dr. Cristina Amado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Amado, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristina Amado, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Amado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Infectious Disease Care132 Benmore Dr, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (321) 346-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amado?
About Dr. Cristina Amado, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1518257633
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amado works at
Dr. Amado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.