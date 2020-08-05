Dr. Alfieri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristina Alfieri, MD
Dr. Cristina Alfieri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Hutzel Womens Health Specialists4727 Saint Antoine St Ste 304, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 664-0777
Harper Pob Urology - Arthur J Johnson28800 Ryan Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 558-1110
Hamtramck office9015 Joseph Campau St, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Directions (313) 664-0777
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Alfieri is very attentive to patient concerns and takes her time with the patient. She was our doctor for our first pregnancy and will use her in the future. She is very knowledgeable and caring.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1861698060
Dr. Alfieri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfieri has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alfieri speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfieri.
