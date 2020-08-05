See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Cristina Alfieri, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Cristina Alfieri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. 

Dr. Alfieri works at HUTZEL WOMENS HEALTH SPECIALISTS in Detroit, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Hamtramck, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hutzel Womens Health Specialists
    4727 Saint Antoine St Ste 304, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 664-0777
  2. 2
    Harper Pob Urology - Arthur J Johnson
    28800 Ryan Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 558-1110
  3. 3
    Hamtramck office
    9015 Joseph Campau St, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 664-0777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
First Trimester Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
First Trimester Screening

Treatment frequency



Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Dr. Alfieri is very attentive to patient concerns and takes her time with the patient. She was our doctor for our first pregnancy and will use her in the future. She is very knowledgeable and caring.
    — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Cristina Alfieri, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861698060
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfieri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alfieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alfieri has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

