Dr. McMurray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristin McMurray, MD
Overview
Dr. Cristin McMurray, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Carney Hospital.
Dr. McMurray works at
Locations
1
Boston Imaging Associates1 Brookline Pl Ste 105, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 278-8000
2
Blue Hill Pain Care639 Granite St Ste 215, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 817-5383Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Caritas Carney Hospital2100 Dorchester Ave # 2216, Dorchester, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw her in Needham where she did an ablation for pain in my neck and ears. And trigger point injections to my scalp and back. All of these were extremely successful and the ablation lasted 2 years. I am now trying to find her for further treatment since the pain relief has worn off. She is very personable and clearly has a good understanding of what is needed. She is gentle and believe me this is important with these procedures.
About Dr. Cristin McMurray, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215140215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. McMurray accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McMurray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McMurray has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
