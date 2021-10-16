Overview

Dr. Cristin Mathew, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Mathew works at All American Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.