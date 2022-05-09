See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tulsa, OK
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Bruns works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hillcrest Medical Center South Point Mri
    9228 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133
    Oklahoma Heart Institute
    1265 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 09, 2022
    Doctor Bruns is a doctor that I would recommend to anyone. She is very knowledgeable and I feel very confident and I appreciate her honesty about the situation. I also appreciate the time she takes to explain things if they need to be explained.
    About Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    24 years of experience
    English
    1053364224
    Education & Certifications

    Univ Of Wis
    Univ Of Wis
    St Louis U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruns works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Bruns’s profile.

    Dr. Bruns has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

