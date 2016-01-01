See All Periodontists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Cristiano Susin, DDS

Periodontics
1 (1)
Dr. Cristiano Susin, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Susin works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC.

Locations

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 (706) 721-2426
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 (706) 721-2696
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 (706) 721-2481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Cristiano Susin, DDS

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841507928
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Susin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Susin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

