Overview

Dr. Cristiano Oliveira, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Oliveira works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Optic Neuritis and Heterophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.