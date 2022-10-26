Dr. Cristiano Oliveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristiano Oliveira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristiano Oliveira, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliveira?
He’s an amazing doctor but his receptionist Sasha is extremely unprofessional and rude
About Dr. Cristiano Oliveira, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1841485364
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliveira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliveira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Dr. Oliveira has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Optic Neuritis and Heterophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliveira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oliveira speaks Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.