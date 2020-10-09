Dr. Cristiane Carvalho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvalho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristiane Carvalho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidade Estadual De Londrina Parana and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Uhealth Tower and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Miami Kidney Group7900 SW 57th Ave Ste 21, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-3984
Homestead Office99 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 662-3984
West Kendall Office16740 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 662-3984
Marlin's Ballpark Office1402 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 662-3984
Cutler Bay18942 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 662-3984
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Carvahlo has treated my CKD for the past couple years. I have never had any issues with her or her office staff. Very reliable competent and caring. I have ended up in many hospitals do to complications. I have called to let her know where I was. She has worked with all the doctors directly even though she was not affiliated to the hospital. She has spoken to the drs. explaining my medical history and concerns. She is truly the best I’ve had throughout the course of this horrible disease. She has prescribed and removed medications when they where not helping me. I would recommend her and trust her with my life. I.L
- Nephrology
- English, Creole, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1396919635
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami Hospital
- Universidade Estadual De Londrina Parana
- Nephrology
