Dr. Cristian Thomae, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cristian Thomae, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Thomae works at
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
About Dr. Cristian Thomae, MD
- Obstetrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1306934658
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Thomae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Thomae speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
