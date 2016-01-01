Overview

Dr. Cristi Aitelli, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Aitelli works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.