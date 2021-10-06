See All Podiatrists in Anderson, SC
Dr. Crista Ziccardi, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Crista Ziccardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anderson, SC. 

Dr. Ziccardi works at Palmetto Podiatry Group in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Podiatry Group
    Palmetto Podiatry Group
2126b Highway 81 N, Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 231-6395

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2021
    Dr. Ziccardi is EXCELLENT! She takes the time to answer all your questions and doesn't rush you into anything you don't want to do. I had two toenails removed on my left foot yesterday and she talked me through the whole process. She kept good conversation to keep your mind off the process. She was teaching someone when I had my appointment and asked me first if I was okay with it. She explained well on how to take care of my toes after surgery. She has an excellent bed-side manner! I go back in two weeks to have another two nails on my other foot removed! Minimal bleeding and pain afterwards. The procedure definitely went better than I had anticipated. I highly recommend Dr. Ziccardi!
    Oct 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Crista Ziccardi, DPM
    About Dr. Crista Ziccardi, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1215224100
    NPI Number: 1215224100
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

