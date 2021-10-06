Dr. Crista Ziccardi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziccardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crista Ziccardi, DPM
Dr. Crista Ziccardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anderson, SC.
Palmetto Podiatry Group2126b Highway 81 N, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 231-6395
Dr. Ziccardi is EXCELLENT! She takes the time to answer all your questions and doesn't rush you into anything you don't want to do. I had two toenails removed on my left foot yesterday and she talked me through the whole process. She kept good conversation to keep your mind off the process. She was teaching someone when I had my appointment and asked me first if I was okay with it. She explained well on how to take care of my toes after surgery. She has an excellent bed-side manner! I go back in two weeks to have another two nails on my other foot removed! Minimal bleeding and pain afterwards. The procedure definitely went better than I had anticipated. I highly recommend Dr. Ziccardi!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215224100
Dr. Ziccardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziccardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziccardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziccardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziccardi.
