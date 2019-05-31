Overview

Dr. Crispin Semakula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Blaine, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HUBERT KAIRUKI MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY (HKMU) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Semakula works at Champaign Dental Group in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.