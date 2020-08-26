Overview

Dr. Crispin Ong, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ong works at Central Orthopedic Group in Plainview, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.