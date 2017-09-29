Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crispin Abbott, MD
Overview
Dr. Crispin Abbott, MD is a Physician Assistant in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Locations
- 1 2100 Lynn Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-4974
Ratings & Reviews
Our insurance has changed, so we no longer visit Crispin, but we were long time patients. He is very good. He takes the time to listen to a patient and works with them to find solutions, my husband and I both went to him. We were always happy to have him help us.
About Dr. Crispin Abbott, MD
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063467926
Frequently Asked Questions
