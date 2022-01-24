Overview

Dr. Cris Jagar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch.



Dr. Jagar works at Anchor Clinic LLC in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.