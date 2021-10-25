Overview

Dr. Cris Barnthouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Barnthouse works at Jon E Browne in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.