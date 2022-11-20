Dr. Cres Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cres Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cres Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
WellMed at Carrollwood6919 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 915-5555
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Our family has been seeing Dr. Rodriguez for over 20 years. He takes the time to do a real examination and ask questions to find what the problem is and what can be done. In addition, he reviews test results and discusses them with his patients. About 1 1/2 years ago he reviewed my bone density scans that another physician had been sending me for. He said that my osteopenia was not getting better with the medication I had been taking. He said he was concerned I could have a bad fall and have a lot of damage with my bones. He changed me to another treatment that has worked for me. In late September I had a bad fall on a concrete surface when my arms and my legs hit the ground. My arms bled a little, but those bones were fine, and I broke my right kneecap (patella), but it was not a bad break, and the bone didn't move out of place, and it healed. I know that if he hadn't changed my treatment that I would have had a real disaster as my bones had gotten stronger with the treatment.
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740213628
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.