Dr. Creighton Chandler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Creighton Chandler Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Creighton Chandler Jr, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Chandler Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Francis Convenience Clinic920 Oliver Rd, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 361-2136
-
2
Affinity Walk-in Clinic2408 Broadmoor Blvd Ste 2, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 807-0525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler Jr?
About Dr. Creighton Chandler Jr, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1366548885
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler Jr works at
Dr. Chandler Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.