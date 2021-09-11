Dr. Creed Mamikunian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamikunian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Creed Mamikunian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Creed Mamikunian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Mamikunian works at
Locations
Creed Mamikunian MD2401 E 42nd Ave Ste 206, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 562-1860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
We have been patients of Dr. Mamikunian for many years and have had excellent care. Dr. M listens, we have never been rushed, and rarely wait more than 5 minutes for our appointments. He is personable and easy to talk with and always asks if we have any more questions. Currently, we especially appreciate his precautions regarding Covid. He and all his employees and other patients are masked, and we were asked the appropriate Covid questions when we arrived.
About Dr. Creed Mamikunian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Univ Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Ucla Med Ctr, General Surgery
- UCLA Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
