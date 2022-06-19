Overview

Dr. Crea Fusco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Fusco works at Premier Surgery in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.