Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Crawford Chung, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from U Hong Kong and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
Crawford K Chung MD3838 California St Rm 508, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Chinese Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Crawford Chung, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1861597932
Education & Certifications
- Martinez Va Hosp
- Washington University
- Queen Mary Hosp
- U Hong Kong
- Pulmonology
