Overview

Dr. Craige Brestel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Brestel works at Muskogee Womens Clinic Inc in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.