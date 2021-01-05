See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Muskogee, OK
Dr. Craige Brestel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craige Brestel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.

Dr. Brestel works at Muskogee Womens Clinic Inc in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Muskogee Womens Clinic Inc
    3502 W Broadway St, Muskogee, OK 74401 (918) 687-5477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Gestational Diabetes
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Adenomyosis
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Mastodynia
Miscarriages
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 05, 2021
    I had a surprisingly pleasant experience at Dr. Brestel's office from start to finish. I say surprising because who ever goes to the gyno expecting a pleasant time, right? :) It started when I was given an appt sooner than I thought thanks to a cancellation. Peggy in the office was awesome, both nurses were super sweet and very good at their jobs, and all covid precautions were on point. Dr. Brestel took time to read thru all my notes and do a thorough exam and answer all questions. This put me at ease as I was a first time patient of his with a weird unknown issue. Before I left I had lab orders and an appt for an outpatient procedure to hopefully help and find out what's happening. Oh and this was all on the day before NYE! Great doctor, great staff.
    Jamie Spindle Hilbert — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Craige Brestel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497762280
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Reading Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craige Brestel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brestel is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Brestel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brestel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Brestel works at Muskogee Womens Clinic Inc in Muskogee, OK. View the full address on Dr. Brestel's profile.

    Dr. Brestel has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brestel on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brestel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brestel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brestel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brestel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

