Overview

Dr. Craigan Griffin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Griffin works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.