Dr. Craig Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kent, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Locations
Meridian Eye Clinic24020 132nd Ave SE Ste A, Kent, WA 98042 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Very thourough exam. Up to date technology. He also does prescriptions, unlike several other Ophthalmologists. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Craig Young, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- SACRED HEART MEDICAL CENTER
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
