Dr. Craig Young, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kent, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Young works at Meridian Eye Clinic in Kent, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Eye Clinic
    24020 132nd Ave SE Ste A, Kent, WA 98042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Craig Young, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1487647012
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Internship
  • SACRED HEART MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Craig Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

