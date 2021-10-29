Dr. Craig Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Wright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
-
1
Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC504 Valley Rd Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 446-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Wright & his PA Colleen Joseph! I first met them in April when I learned that I needed to have an anterior hip replacement . Dr. Wright & Colleen were incredibly thoughtful & patient with me, addressing all of my concerns pre & post-surgery. I truly could not have asked for a more talented & caring surgeon & surgical team...After 2 months of PT, I actually reached my goal of playing racquetball with my husband again for the 1st time in many years! Dr. Wright, Colleen, & their entire surgical team @Elite Surgical Center in Wayne gave me a new lease on life, & we're most certainly the answer to my prayers. I will be forever grateful....
About Dr. Craig Wright, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1285942268
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Kosair Childrens Hospital
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center - Paterson NJ
- Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center
- Rutgers
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.