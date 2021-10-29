Overview

Dr. Craig Wright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.