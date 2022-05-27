Overview

Dr. Craig Wright, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Sterling Primary Care Associates - Franklin in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.