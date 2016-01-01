Dr. Craig Williams, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Williams, DDS
Overview
Dr. Craig Williams, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
1
Craig B. Williams, D.D.S., P.c.2855 Candler Rd Ste 7, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (404) 937-6307
2
Damon L Bond DMD11770 Haynes Bridge Rd Ste 401, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (678) 348-0728
3
Coast Dental3330 Piedmont Rd NE Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 937-6198
4
Coast Dental Cascade3660 Cascade Rd SW Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (678) 310-9916
5
Coast Dental1910 Highway 20 SE Ste 270, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (470) 607-1214
6
Coast Dental Douglasville3308 Highway 5 Ste E, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (470) 607-1124
7
Coast Dental-fayetteville805 Glynn St S Ste 131, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (470) 607-1213
8
Coast Dental Marietta Trade270 Cobb Pkwy S Ste 140, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (470) 607-1187
9
Coastal Dental Northlake Offic4805 Briarcliff Rd NE Ste 104, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (470) 607-1189
10
Coast Dental1630 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 340, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (470) 607-1194
11
Coast Dental Sprayberry2550 Sandy Plains Rd Ste 225, Marietta, GA 30066 Directions (470) 607-1196
12
Coast Dental Stone Mountain1234 S Hairston Rd Ste 23, Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Directions (404) 937-6208
13
Coast Dental Woodstock12195 Highway 92 Ste 114-141, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (470) 607-1186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Ameritas
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
Delta Dental
Delta Dental of Washington
Dental Network of America
DenteMax
Guardian
Humana
MetLife
Principal Financial Group
Total Dental Administrators PPO
United Concordia
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Williams, DDS
Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
31 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
St Elizabeths Hospital
Howard University|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
462 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
