Dr. Craig Williams, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.5 (462)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Williams, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.

Dr. Williams works at Craig B. Williams, DDS in Decatur, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Atlanta, GA, Conyers, GA, Douglasville, GA, Fayetteville, GA, Marietta, GA, Duluth, GA, Stone Mountain, GA and Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craig B. Williams, D.D.S., P.c.
    2855 Candler Rd Ste 7, Decatur, GA 30034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 937-6307
  2. 2
    Damon L Bond DMD
    11770 Haynes Bridge Rd Ste 401, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 348-0728
  3. 3
    Coast Dental
    3330 Piedmont Rd NE Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 937-6198
  4. 4
    Coast Dental Cascade
    3660 Cascade Rd SW Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 310-9916
  5. 5
    Coast Dental
    1910 Highway 20 SE Ste 270, Conyers, GA 30013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 607-1214
  6. 6
    Coast Dental Douglasville
    3308 Highway 5 Ste E, Douglasville, GA 30135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 607-1124
  7. 7
    Coast Dental-fayetteville
    805 Glynn St S Ste 131, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 607-1213
  8. 8
    Coast Dental Marietta Trade
    270 Cobb Pkwy S Ste 140, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 607-1187
  9. 9
    Coastal Dental Northlake Offic
    4805 Briarcliff Rd NE Ste 104, Atlanta, GA 30345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 607-1189
  10. 10
    Coast Dental
    1630 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 340, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 607-1194
  11. 11
    Coast Dental Sprayberry
    2550 Sandy Plains Rd Ste 225, Marietta, GA 30066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 607-1196
  12. 12
    Coast Dental Stone Mountain
    1234 S Hairston Rd Ste 23, Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 937-6208
  13. 13
    Coast Dental Woodstock
    12195 Highway 92 Ste 114-141, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 607-1186

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
In-Ovation® System Braces Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 462 ratings
    Patient Ratings (462)
    5 Star
    (394)
    4 Star
    (28)
    3 Star
    (23)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Craig Williams, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427267087
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Elizabeths Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Howard University|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Williams, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Craig B. Williams, DDS in Decatur, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Atlanta, GA, Conyers, GA, Douglasville, GA, Fayetteville, GA, Marietta, GA, Duluth, GA, Stone Mountain, GA and Woodstock, GA. View the full addresses on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    462 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

