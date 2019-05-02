Overview

Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wilhelms works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.