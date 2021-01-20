Dr. Craig Wierum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wierum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Wierum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
222 Medical Office Building222 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 255-2162
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was so wonderful with me and was extremely thorough! I had many questions and I really appreciated that he stayed to talk with me for awhile. His nurse was so pleasant and made me feel very comfortable. I would recommend his office to any of my friends and family!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Wierum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wierum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wierum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wierum has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wierum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wierum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wierum.
