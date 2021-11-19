Dr. Craig Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Weinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Weinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
-
1
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists3487 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 222-5601Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Broadspire
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CNA
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Integra Physician Network
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
I appreciate the front staff, the radiologist, the intake nurse, Dr Weinstein, and all follow ups recommended. This is an amazing facility!
About Dr. Craig Weinstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1619957008
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Univ of Calif, Davis Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Surgery, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.