Overview

Dr. Craig Weil, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Weil works at Wellstar Orthopaedic Sports Medicine in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.