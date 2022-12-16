Overview

Dr. Craig Walsh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Walsh works at Providence Health & Services Clinics in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.