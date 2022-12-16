Dr. Craig Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Walsh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Rhythm Consultants P.c.9427 SW Barnes Rd Ste 495, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-1661
-
2
Providence Heart Clinic At the Oregon Clinic Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 201, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 962-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
Dr. Walsh is a very people oriented cardiologist, a good listener to the patient and one who explains treatment options very well, answering your questions in a clear and succinct manner. I highly recommend Dr. Walsh and his team.
About Dr. Craig Walsh, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922047935
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.