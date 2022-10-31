Dr. Craig Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Walker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Terrebonne General Health System.
Cardiovascular Institute of the South225 Dunn St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 876-0300
Cardiovascular Institute of the South191 Innovation Ct Ste A, Gray, LA 70359 Directions (985) 303-4100
Cardiovascular Institute of the South2730 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 988-1585
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Everyone I had contact with was friendly, professional and seemed to want to help.
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1548267529
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
