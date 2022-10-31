Overview

Dr. Craig Walker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Walker works at Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Houma, LA with other offices in Gray, LA and Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.