Overview

Dr. Craig Vroman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Vroman works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.