Dr. Craig Vroman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Vroman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Albuquerque - Northside5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Surgery went really well. The staff were most pleasant and informative. Dr. Vroman was very kind and knowledgeable, he explained every thing he did. It was the smoothest surgery ever. Also, I loved the music they were playing.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851438550
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Vroman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vroman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vroman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vroman has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vroman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vroman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vroman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vroman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vroman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.