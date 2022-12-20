Overview

Dr. Craig Vosburgh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga, Holton Community Hospital, Sabetha Community Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Vosburgh works at The University of Kansas Health System in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.