Dr. Craig Vogel, DO
Dr. Craig Vogel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Jupiter Office4741 Military Trl Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 627-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was scheduled for surgery on a Friday, and on the pre-op the Monday before my blood pressure was too high to be cleared, so I had to see a cardiologist. I got a referral for Dr. Vogel, and the office staff got me in the next day. Dr. Vogel went over my history and explained that I needed a stress test before I could be cleared. Even though it was only 3 days before my surgery was scheduled, he arranged a stress test on that Wednesday, even though they do not normally do stress tests that day. He also changed my medication to more effectively control my blood pressure. In addition to Dr. Vogel's professionalism and care was that of the nurses, technicians, and all the staff I dealt with. I can recommend Dr. Vogel and this entire practice to anyone needing a cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144298829
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Cardiovascular Disease
